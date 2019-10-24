QUARANTA, PASQUALE M. Died October 6, 2019 at the age of 89. He was a computer engineer with IBM until his retirement in 1986. Pasquale was predeceased by his parents Michael and Palma Quaranta and his sister Donna Sclafani. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ann McNally Quaranta, his two sons Michael and John, and his seven grandchildren; Luke, Peter, Alaina, John, Pasquale, Anna and Emilio. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30am on November 2, 2019 at the Church of the Little Flower, 2711 Indian Mound Trail, Coral Gables, Florida. Burial at St. John's Cemetery, Brooklyn, New York to be determined.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 24, 2019