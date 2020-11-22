Patience C Phillips

October 16, 1958 - November 15, 2020

Coral Gables, Florida - Patience Cecily Phillips of Coral Gables died Sunday, November 15, 2020, after a fatal accident.

Patience - Pat, to her family - was born on October 16, 1958 to Clifton J. and Rachel (Martin) Phillips of Greencastle, Indiana. She completed her bachelor's degree in English at Indiana University and pursued graduate studies in English literature at the University of Delaware. She married her husband, Young Hwang, in January of 2000 at a traditional ceremony in Seoul, South Korea.

During her graduate studies in Delaware, Patience developed an interest in teaching English as a second language to international students. She ultimately decided to complete a degree in education, specializing in ESL. After a decade in Delaware, she left for Seoul, South Korea, and became coordinator of the English program at Hankook University. Her career was defined by a passion for teaching.

Patience and Young later moved to Panama, and a decade ago, chose to make Miami their home. Since then, she took on the duties of Lecturer in the Intensive English Program at the University of Miami. Friends and family will remember Patience for her love of books and coffee and her fondness for music - particularly of Bob Dylan. Patience had also taken in interest in botany after her move to Miami. Students will remember her for her engaging manner and dedication to their success.

Patience is survived by her loving husband and two sisters, Alexis Phillips and Elaine Jones and her husband, Doug, all of Indianapolis, Ind.; her parents-in-law, Hanoh Kim and Jongsul Hwang of Seoul; her nieces Ariel Colwell and Kelsey Phillips; and nephew Andrew Jones and his wife, Kelly. She is predeceased by her parents; an older brother, Peter; and a niece, Laura Jones.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Planned Parenthood of America. A memorial may be held at a later date.





