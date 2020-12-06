Patrice MatailletDecember 1, 2020Miami, Florida - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love and prayers of his family. Patrice was born in France, and after graduating from law school, Science Politque and Insead School of Business, he made a successful international career in Banking. His second career as a businessman led him to Florida in 1991 and Miami became his new home.He was a voracious reader, a gourmet cook and an avid traveler.He is survived by his loving wife, Michele and his sons, Eric and Cedric.