BOYLE, PATRICIA "Pat" ANN, 83, of Miami, Fl, passed away on Sept. 9, 2019. She was born in Syracuse, NY, on Sept. 1, 1936. She studied and became a Histology Technician. She was a technician at Mt. Sinai for over 40 years. With her mother, she was also a foster mother to many special needs children for many years. Pat is predeceased by her mother, Anna Corrine Boyle, her brother, William Boyle, her foster sons, Alan Oltz and Richard Sinclair and her foster daughter, Jody Lobel. She is survived by her daughters, Margo (Brian) Buzzard and Amy Boyle, foster daughter, Christy Ramos, foster son, David Wilson, nephew, Michael (Lauren) Boyle, nieces, Kathleen (Craig) Metzler and Linda (Chris) Price and many wonderful friends. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Florida Breast Cancer Foundation @ https://floridabreastcancer.org/donate or Miami-Dade Special Olympics @ https://specialolympicsflorida.org/miami-dade/ There will be a "Celebration of Life" on Saturday Sept. 28, 2019, 1:00pm-4:00pm. Refreshments will be served.
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 22, 2019