Merek, Patricia Ann, 54, of Tampa, passed away on November 28, 2019. She worked at NOAA for over 30 years. Patricia was passionate about animals, Tampa Bay Lightning and traveling. She was also was a proud annual pass holder at Disney Parks. Her greatest passion was that of her friends and family. She is preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Lazzeri; dogs, Snoopy and Boots. Patricia is survived by daughter, Alexandria Merek and Rebecca Merek; brother, Jeff Lazzeri, Jr; father, Jeff Lazzeri; ex-husband, Mike Merek; niece, Chanel St. Germain. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Blount Curry Macdill, 605 S. Macdill Ave, Tampa FL 33609. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ASPCA of Tampa Bay. Please visit her online guestbook at www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 3, 2019