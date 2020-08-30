PATRICIA ANNIE (PRATT) DEVER 81, passed from this life on Saturday, March 14th, at home under Hospice Care and with family at her side. Patti was born in Brockton, MA on September 5, 1938 but had been a long time resident of Fort Lauderdale, Davie and for the last few years Plantation, Florida. She is predeceased by her husband, James, her parents, Annie and Lawrence Pratt and siblings Laura Buitta, Teresa Pratt, Sylvia Deveau, Donald Pratt, Norman Pratt and June Walsh. She is survived by her sister, Alice Pratt of Dunedin, FL, many nieces and nephews and a core group of loving and faithful friends. Patti worked for the airlines, including Northeast, National and Pan-Am until she retired in 1991. She and her husband were avid travelers and enjoyed many trips worldwide. Patti loved traveling, cooking and entertaining. Her home was always open to all, including friends, family, her husband's students, their neighbors and the neighborhood children. Our loss of Patti, who was always fun-loving and quick-witted will leave a hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. A Funeral Mass will be held in her honor at St. David Catholic Church, 3900 S. University Dr., Davie, FL on her birthday, Saturday, September 5th. at 10:30. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.