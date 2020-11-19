Patricia Cobbs
November 28, 1947 - November 14, 2020
Miami, Florida - Patricia DeMarco Cobbs passed away on November 14, 2020 at the age of 72. She was predeceased by her husband and love of her life William A. Cobbs, Jr. She was "fairy godmother" to her two goddaughters, Alexa and Danielle Payton, who survive her and keep her memory alive along with the Hill and Breaux families.
Patti was a generous and dependable friend and gave her time selflessly. A 30+ year survivor of breast cancer, she volunteered with American Cancer Society
's Reach to Recovery program. She enjoyed meticulously planning vacations and adventures, traveling the world a piece at a time. She loved cooking, photography, theater and dance. Her youthful spirit and kindness will be greatly missed.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
in Patti's name. Friends will be contacted about an upcoming celebration of Patti's life.