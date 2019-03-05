WELCH, PATRICIA GILMORE, 94, of Miami, Florida peacefully passed away Monday, March 4th. Patricia was born in Miami in 1924, the daughter of Del and Bertha Gilmore. She graduated from Gesu Catholic High School in 1942 and received a Dental Hygienist degree from Northwestern University, Evanston, IL. She met Dr. William B. Welch at Northwestern, they married and moved to Miami in 1954. Patricia worked as a dental hygienist, paralegal, real estate broker, and as an investor. She was a member of the Royal Palm Tennis Club, and the Coral Gables Country Club. She was predeceased by her son Sean and is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Welch MD of Miami, her son William of Memphis, Tennessee. She has 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A family graveside ceremony will take place at Woodlawn North Cemetery at 2:30 pm, Tuesday, March 5th, 2019.
|
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 5, 2019