With full hearts, we celebrate the life of Patricia Jane Markowitz, a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mom and "MomMom." Born in Miami on July 14, 1941 to Harry and Alice Rabin, she was the proud matriarch of the Markowitz and Rabin family. After a heroic and inspiring battle with cancer, she passed away on June 2nd with the love of her life and her children by her side. Pat is survived by her beloved husband Bob, who kept a smile on her face for 59 years, and with whom she shared an unparallelled love that family and friends seek to emulate. Beautiful inside and out, she was known as "Pat" to most, "MomMom" to her grandchildren and "Patsy" to her lifelong friends. With effortless style and grace, Pat exemplified a contagious zest for life and the power of positivity, and she demonstrated by example, the meaning of kindness, compassion, and unconditional love. Raising and nurturing three generations of family and friends from the same Miami home for the last 57 years, she took great joy in hosting every family gathering, tending to her roses and orchids, playing cards with her YaYas, and cheering at every one of her grandchildren's games and performances. Always the last to leave any social event, she shared light, strength and her effervescent smile with everyone she knew. Pat is also survived by her children Lori (Rick) Salzman, Gregg (Janet) Markowitz, Keith (Elizabeth) Markowitz, grandchildren Hayley (Wally) Harrison, Brett (Elise) Gerson, Kevin Gerson, Reilly, Mason, Jordis, & Marley Markowitz, one great grandchild, Mia Jane Harrison, siblings Joel Rabin (Joyce Hamersmith), Susan (Irwin) Becker, Jerry (Patricia Redmond) Markowitz, tons of adoring nieces and nephews, and a "village" of lifelong friends. She instilled in us that family is everything, and blessed us with a lifetime of memories filled with the love and light that will warm our hearts and guide us through the rest of our lives. A private service will be held, and a celebration of her beautiful life will be scheduled at a later date. The family requests donations to Temple Judea or the Miami Cancer Institute to commemorate Pat's gratitude to the medical team who cared for her, and so that they may continue to improve treatments and therapies.



