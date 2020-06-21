May 7, 1927 - June 3, 2020 Patricia Lathrop Crow, long time resident of Coral Gables, FL, passed away peacefully in Santa Fe, NM, on June 3 at the age of 93 with family at her bedside. Widow of Miami native and businessman, Lon Worth Crow Jr, Pat was born on May 7, 1927 in Worcester, MA. She moved to Miami in 1950 from New England after attending Skidmore College and working at the United States Merchant Marine Academy as a legal secretary. In Miami, she worked for Lon Worth Crow Company, a real estate and mortgage banking company, where she met her future husband. She then became Executive Assistant to James Knight at the Miami Herald. Pat believed in giving back and had a long history of philanthropic contributions and service. Pat was an active community leader in Miami-Dade, serving on boards of the Easterseals, Family Counseling Services, Florida International University, U.M. Women's Guild, New World School of the Arts, Patrons of the Museum of Science, and Coral Gables Garden Club. Supporting education was a lifetime interest of Pat's, having established scholarships at the University of Miami for the School of Business and the Frost School of Music, and Arts scholarship at FIU. She was clever, had a great sense of humor, boundless energy and an infectious laugh. She was always up for an adventure, a game of bridge, a shared laugh or a good book. She was a real go-getter and filled a wall with awards for distinction in recognition of her many accomplishments, but the role she treasured most was partner to Lon, and after his passing to Jack Bennett, and proud mother and grandmother. Many times Lon acknowledged that his success in business was due in no small part to Pat, whose beauty, grace, charm and wit was compelling to all. She is survived by her children Michael Crow (Kathy Clarke Crow) and Karen Crow (Liz Bremner), and stepchildren Lon Worth (Worth) Crow III (Linda Crow) and Graham Crow (Peggy Crow), and thirteen grandchildren, Lon Worth Crow IV (Sherri Crow), Kelly Crow Randolph (Andrew Randolph), Mary Louisa Crow, Michael Clarke Crow, Matthew Lathrop Crow, Connor Ray Crow, Miles Bremner Crow, Ryan Bremner Crow, Larson Bremner Crow, Mary Margaret York Behncke (Tim Behncke), Elizabeth York, Robert Crow (Heidi Crow), Bryan Hubbell (Jennifer Hubbell), and six great grandchildren. A wonderful role model, she always set the bar high and inspired us to love life, live for the moment, and make a difference in this world. Pat will forever be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother and caring friend by all who knew and loved her. We loved her dearly and every day we will miss her. Celebration of Life is pending at this time. Memorial donations in her name can be made to Fairchild Gardens in Miami or Coming Home Connections in Santa Fe.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store