Patricia Robertson

Robertson, Patricia Nevins , 90, of Miami Springs, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 6, 2020. Pat was born in Queens, New York, on June 2, 1930. She moved to Florida at the age of 14 and attended Gesu Catholic School in Downtown Miami. She married James Robertson on September 30, 1950, at Gesu Catholic Church; they were married for 48 years and had two daughters. Generous of spirit, Pat often welcomed Pedro Pan boys, who were in the U.S. from Cuba without their families, to her home for dinner and family fun. She enjoyed work and spent 29 years at Sears Roebuck (Northside) until retiring along with her husband in 1989. After her husband's death in 1999, she went to work for her son-in-law, Basil Yates, MD, where she remained until 2017. Pat was an active member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church and its Ladies Guild and Bible Study group. She prided herself in being the matriarch of her family. Pat is predeceased by her husband, James Robertson; parents, Aloysius and Frances Nevins; sister, Jean Smith; and brother, Thomas Nevins. She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Yates (dec. Basil) and Debra Robertson (John); grandchildren, Jacqueleen Reyes Hull (Jason), Christopher Robertson (Gina), and Danielle Hernandez (Natasha); great grandsons, Nicholas and Noah Robertson; sisters, Alice Smith and Joan Gamblian; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A viewing will be held on August 13, 2020, at Van Orsdel Chapel, 4600 SW 8 th Street, Coral Gables, from 1:00 3:00 p.m. Mass will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 4020 Curtiss Parkway, Virginia Gardens. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, Pat's family suggests donations be made to Blessed Trinity Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. A celebration of Pat's life will take place for family and friends once COVID restrictions are lifted.