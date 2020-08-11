1/2
Patricia Robertson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robertson, Patricia Nevins , 90, of Miami Springs, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 6, 2020. Pat was born in Queens, New York, on June 2, 1930. She moved to Florida at the age of 14 and attended Gesu Catholic School in Downtown Miami. She married James Robertson on September 30, 1950, at Gesu Catholic Church; they were married for 48 years and had two daughters. Generous of spirit, Pat often welcomed Pedro Pan boys, who were in the U.S. from Cuba without their families, to her home for dinner and family fun. She enjoyed work and spent 29 years at Sears Roebuck (Northside) until retiring along with her husband in 1989. After her husband's death in 1999, she went to work for her son-in-law, Basil Yates, MD, where she remained until 2017. Pat was an active member of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church and its Ladies Guild and Bible Study group. She prided herself in being the matriarch of her family. Pat is predeceased by her husband, James Robertson; parents, Aloysius and Frances Nevins; sister, Jean Smith; and brother, Thomas Nevins. She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Yates (dec. Basil) and Debra Robertson (John); grandchildren, Jacqueleen Reyes Hull (Jason), Christopher Robertson (Gina), and Danielle Hernandez (Natasha); great grandsons, Nicholas and Noah Robertson; sisters, Alice Smith and Joan Gamblian; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A viewing will be held on August 13, 2020, at Van Orsdel Chapel, 4600 SW 8 th Street, Coral Gables, from 1:00 3:00 p.m. Mass will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 4020 Curtiss Parkway, Virginia Gardens. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, Pat's family suggests donations be made to Blessed Trinity Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A celebration of Pat's life will take place for family and friends once COVID restrictions are lifted.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Orsdel - Coral Gables
4600 SW 8th St.
Coral Gables, FL 33134
305-446-4412
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Orsdel - Coral Gables

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved