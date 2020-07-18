1/2
Patricia Robinson-Bethuel
Patty was a 5’0” unforgettable force of nature, a lifelong entrepreneur, and a generous philanthropist. She was born and raised in Washington DC, but said she got captivated “by the sand in her shoes” while attending the University of Miami. Always decades ahead of her time, she defied societal rules for women in the 1950's. She spear-headed numerous organizations, clubs and committees while at UM, then began an illustrious career as a Buyer for Allied Department Stores (Burdines, Macy's). When she decided to branch out on her own, her chain of "Patty's Limited Editions" dress shops were acclaimed for their haute couture designs and sense of Style. She opened the very successful Piccadilly Restaurant in the center of what is now known as the Miami Design District. The Big Orange of Florida, A Taste of America, Hospitality & Tourism Associates, and Americans Helping America are just a few of the many innovative enterprises she founded. As a Realtor, she was regarded as an expert on real estate trends in Miami and South Florida. She regularly wrote articles and editorials for local, state and national publications. She correctly predicted the advent of Downtown Miami becoming a “destination” and published the path for that direction (in 1978 no less). She founded the Food and Wine Festival at Florida International University, and Homes for the Holidays with Habitat for Humanity. At the turn of the century, it was The Foodie Gurus, 21st Century Solutions and Global Solutions Together. She is honored in WHO’S WHO of American Women, and WHO’S WHO of Industry and Finance. Patty's most recent motto was "At any Age, at any Stage, Remain Engaged". And that's exactly what she did until she passed away on May 28, 2020 at almost 88 years old…. still dressed to the nines every single day. Patricia was predeceased by her Dad, S.M. "Buddy" Robinson, and her son Michael Rossin. She is survived by her adoring husband, Claude Bethuel, her daughter Teri Rossin, her grandchildren, Mitchell, Matthew, Hannah and Hallie - and her great - grandchildren, Sophia, Victoria and Priscilla. Donations to the American Heart Association would be appreciated in her honor. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date.

July 15, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
