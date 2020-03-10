Patricia Spak Strongin

Strongin, Patricia Spak , daughter of the late Mabel and Phil Hoffberg. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Spak and Ben Strongin. Devoted mother of Marcee Spak Albertario, Robert (Sharon) Spak, and Randy (Teresa) Scott. Adoring grandmother of Melissa (Jason) Peck, Matthew (Michelle) Albertario, Michelle (Robert) Saltzmann, and Katie Scott. Cherished great grandmother of Bennett and Liam Peck, and Lacie Saltzmann. Sister of Bonnie Koff. Dear aunt, great aunt and cousin, devoted best friend to many. Funeral Service Monday, March 9, 2020, 1:00 pm at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette, Illinois, 60091. Contributions may be made to the , or a . Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie, Illinois. Info 847-256-5700
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 10, 2020
