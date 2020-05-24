Patrick Allen Tierney, 71 of Key West passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on May 18, 2020. Patrick was born and raised in North Miami, Florida to Richard and Betty Tierney on November 24th, 1949. As a graduate of Florida State University, he pursued his passion for plants and landscaping, which led him to a long and prosperous career throughout South Florida and the Keys. Pat moved to Key West 30 years ago and continued creating alluring gardens in the area where he received many accolades and recognitions for his work in the community. Patrick is survived by his spouse Viktor Slavov, Bobolla, siblings, Linda, Diane, Rick, and extended family and friends around the world. A celebration of Patrick’s life will be scheduled in Key West at a later date.



