Patrick Allen Tierney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Allen Tierney, 71 of Key West passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on May 18, 2020. Patrick was born and raised in North Miami, Florida to Richard and Betty Tierney on November 24th, 1949. As a graduate of Florida State University, he pursued his passion for plants and landscaping, which led him to a long and prosperous career throughout South Florida and the Keys. Pat moved to Key West 30 years ago and continued creating alluring gardens in the area where he received many accolades and recognitions for his work in the community. Patrick is survived by his spouse Viktor Slavov, Bobolla, siblings, Linda, Diane, Rick, and extended family and friends around the world. A celebration of Patrick’s life will be scheduled in Key West at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved