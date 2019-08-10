McDONALD, LIEUTENANT PATRICK GERALD, age 49, of Southwest Ranches, FL, passed away July 27, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lindsay McDonald, loving parents David and Patsy McDonald, sister Valerie Scott, brother David McDonald, nieces, Anna Scott Lassiter, Jessica Scott Thompson, Kyle McDonald, and nephews, Justin Scott and David C. McDonald. Patrick was at home in the wilderness of the Everglades and in the classroom. He was a Lieutenant with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Reserves after having served as an active duty officer. As anattorney and Assistant Professor, he taught law at Broward College and the Institute of Public Safety, where he was loved by both the staff and his students. A Celebration of Life Service with Full Honors was held on August 8, 2019 at Bailey Hall, Broward College,3501 Davie Rd, Davie, FL 33314. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lt. Patrick McDonald Scholarship Fund.https://giving.broward.edu/patrick-mcdonald Or checks may be sent to: Broward College Foundation 111 E. Las Olas Blvd Ft. Lauderdale, Fl 33301 Memo: In Memory of PGMCD

