Obituary

Dr. Patrick J. Barry of Miami Beach, age timeless, passed away of natural causes at home on December 27, 2019, following a beautiful ocean sunrise. His father Ronald was an educator including teaching calculus at Pine Crest and mother Alice was a registered nurse who dreamed of her sons having careers in show business. His youth included acting on Broadway in "Life with Father" and "Junior Miss". He modeled in advertisements for national brands; taught ballroom dancing for Arthur Murray and worked as a NYC tour bus guide. While in the U.S. Army during the Korean War he found his calling when running to get assistance for an injured soldier. His destiny to do more than "run for help" led to his career as an orthopedic surgeon & lifetime humanitarian. He attended Columbia University (sometimes serving as bartender for college President Eisenhower) and Cornell University Medical School. He interned at Jackson Memorial Hospital and completed his residency at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. Dr. Barry's many gifts included healing tens of thousands of knee patients spanning his career. He treated racehorse jockeys, was a pioneer in arthroscopy and a founding physician at Palmetto General Hospital. He developed a non-surgical knee manipulation technique providing thousands with immediate mobility and knee pain relief, avoiding the need for unnecessary surgeries and costs. His medical office staff are part of the fabric his life – Vicki Livesay, Martha Gomez, Ricardo Gomez, Donna Veloso and Olga Suarez. He treated patients until November 2019 and had no plans to retire. Humanitarian efforts include medical missions in Brazil, Cuba and Rarotonga; plus medical disaster response to earthquakes in Nicaragua, Guatemala & aiding the Eastern Airlines crash in the Everglades. He received the keys to the City of Hialeah and Dade County. He created innovative medical techniques for a disabled loggerhead turtle name Lucky who received two bionic rubber fins, elephants, racehorses and diseased palm trees. He appeared in Life magazine (06/83) for commissioning a reconstruction of King Tut’s head. Dr. Barry was brilliant, charming and had legendary generosity. He often asked, "What's the Action?" and led an action-packed life that included blackjack, racetracks, world travel especially on cruises, "The Livesays" concerts, Broadway musicals, Egyptology, and watching Miami sports. He had a lifelong love of the movies, held a Screen Actors Guild card and looked forward to annually scoring performances for the SAG Awards. He ate out every meal, often riding his bicycle to Puerto Segua for breakfast, lunch at Big Pink and dinner at Prime. He scheduled time daily for exercise and scientific studies. Dr. Barry had a great ride. He did exactly what he wanted and didn’t look back. He is survived by four children – Cindy, Judy, Pat, Donna; their spouses – John, Kevin, Melissa, Jeff; and grandchildren – Annie, Michael & Blake. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Dr. Terrence Barry, beloved cousin Tony Mougey, great friends helicopter industry pioneer George NeSmith, racehorse trainer Al Scotti, Miami photographer Charlie Trainor, Sr., former father-in-law Clarence Parkins, and a favorite Bull Mastiff named Ox. A send-off will be held in a few weeks. Memorial donations may be made to The Elephant Sanctuary in TN at the Donate link on elephants.com . Indicate his name under "in Memory." Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

