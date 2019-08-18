LYONS, PATRICK JOSEPH, age 70 of Miami Lakes, FL passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born in Dade County, FL to the late John and George Lyons. Patrick was a US Marine veteran; he served in Vietnam. He retired after 35 years of service with the Miami Dade Fire Rescue as a Battalion Chief and was a family owner of Jack Lyons Truck Parts, Inc. Patrick was a founding member of the Downhill Danger Rangers Mountain Biking Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Alan Lyons. He is survived by his wife, Karen Lyons; son, P.J. Lyons and wife Christina and; two daughters, Katelin Lyons and Kristin Smith; step-sons, Ryan Warshaw and wife Allie and Troy Warshaw; one brother, Jack Lyons, Jr. and wife Vicki; four grandchildren, Christopher Wadsworth, Josephine Lyons, Juliana Quijano and Amelia Warshaw; three step- grandchildren; and niece, Jaclyn Garcia and nephew, Jack Lyons III. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Vista Memorial Gardens in Miami Lakes, FL. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Semper Fi Fund, PO Box 555193, Camp Pendleton North, CA 92055. You may send tributes to the Lyons family at www.townson-rose.com Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 18, 2019