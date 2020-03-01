Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Kendrick Dennis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis Patrick Kendrick On Monday, February 24, 2020, Dennis Patrick Kendrick, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 86 following a long bout of cancer. Dennis was born on May 24, 1933 in Chicago, IL to Willis and Agnes Kendrick. He received his MA from Loyola University in Chicago, IL in 1964. In 1960 he entered St Bede's Monastery, was ordained a Catholic priest, and ministered at several parishes in Chicago. After moving to Miami and leaving the active ministry in 1989, Dennis taught at both Barry University and FIU. He worked as an investigator for the United States EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) in Miami and served as Development Director/Consultant for Children's Home Society, Camillus House, and the ICARE Bay Point School. For over 25 years, he was founder and president of the St Lucia Island Foundation now known as the Cardinal Felix Foundation. Dennis is survived by his wife Jane, his two children Megan Summer and Brenden Joseph, his brother Jack, as well as several nephews, nieces and cousins. The family would like to thank his many colleagues and friends for their support, especially his longtime friends and loving caregivers, Maxine Hastings and Melvin Green. A private family interment will take place at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cardinal Felix Foundation would be welcome online at

