Podsaid, Patrick A., 83, passed away at his home in Coral Gables on September 5th, 2020 surrounded by his family. Pat is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Linda, and their three daughters, Debbie, Brenda and Kim, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and his sister, Mary Ann. A family memorial service was held September 13th, 2020. The family looks forward to hosting a celebration of his life at a future date when it is safe to gather.



