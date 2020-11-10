Patrick Ryan III

November 21, 1933 - October 16, 2020

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - It is with the heaviest of hearts the family of Patrick Ryan III announces his passing on the 16th day of October 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at age 86. His two daughters were by his side.

Pat was born in Decatur, Illinois, on November 21, 1933, to Margaret and Patrick Ryan, Jr., of Decatur, and was the Grandson of Patrick Ryan, Sr.

Pat attended St. Patrick's School as a student and altar server, Decatur High School and Millikin University.

Pat and Carol Tolly were married in Decatur in June 1954 and moved to Miami, Florida, where they made their homes and raised their three children.

Pat loved living in Florida, particularly Miami, and took advantage of the weather by becoming an excellent golfer and avid fisherman. He loved to travel and would enjoy sharing stories of his excursions. Pat accomplished his goal to visit every city and country he ever dreamed of seeing. He especially enjoyed time in Ireland, where his grandfather was born on St. Patrick's Day and close relatives still reside.

He was vice-president of Long's Office Supply in Miami where he worked for many years, and president of Business, Inc.

Pat leaves behind his son Mitchell Blaine Ryan, and daughters Jill Ryan Seitz and Marcy Ryan Giovagnoli, his brother Michael Ryan, grandson, Douglas Whitaker, Ph.D., granddaughter, Brooke Ryan, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. His two sisters, Bettymae Frandsen and Marianne Ryan are waiting for him in Heaven, and his granddaughter Kristina Ryan has saved a place before God next to her.





