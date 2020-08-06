1/1
Patrick Springer Edwin
1929 - 2020
Edwin Patrick Springer, 90 I am just a poor boy Though my story's seldom told... When I left my home and my family I was no more than a boy In the company of strangers In the quiet of the railway station Running scared... In the clearing stands a boxer And a fighter by his trade And he carries the reminders Of ev'ry glove that laid him down Or cut him till he cried out In his anger and his shame "I am leaving, I am leaving" But the fighter still remains... - Simon & Garfunkel And what a champion he was duringhis life. Edwin Patrick Springer, 90, was bornNovember 7, 1929,in Duluth, MN. He moved to Miami in1953to furtherhisboxing career, 1947-1953, at the Miami Beach 5th Street gym under UM Hall of Fame boxing coach Billy Regan. He earned the titles of Golden Glover, 1948, and Miami Middleweight Champion, 1953. Ed joined the Coral Gables Fire Department in 1953 and went on to becomethe Coral Gables Deputy Fire Chief for 32 years while raising his four children with his wife, Lois Muncy (Duluth, MN, predeceased in 2005). He is survived by his children Jeffrey Springer, Jason(Charlotte)Springer, Sheryl DiCarlo, and Sandra (Alfred) Latey; six grandchildren; and brother-in-law,Elwood Muncy. A Graveside Service will take place Friday, August 7th, 2020 at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, located at 6200 SW 77 Avenue. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Van Orsdel Funeral Home Kendall Chapel.

Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
Miami Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Van Orsdel - Kendall Drive
11220 No. Kendall Drive
Miami, FL 33176
305-279-6644
