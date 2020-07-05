Barns, Paul D. Jr. longtime Miami Attorney died May 8, 2020. A native of Miami, he was born February 17, 1924. He graduated from Ponce de Leon High and then from Washington & Lee University in 1943, where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. He also attended the University of Virginia. During WWII, he enlisted in the Navy. Lt Barns served in the South Pacific until 1946, where he was Commanding Officer of a ship transporting refrigerated cargo. Back to civilian life, he received his Law Degree at the University of FL specializing in Tax and Probate Law. After one year of private practice, he joined Security Trust in 1949, where he became a vice president. His banking career gave him the opportunity to travel to Europe and South America. He later became a partner in Sally, Barns & Pahon Law Firm. He was president and chairman of the Dade County Tuberculosis Association / Xmas Seals and also volunteered as Legal Counsel for (NAMI) National Alliance on Mental Illness of Miami-Dade. Paul was president of the Bachelors' Club and a past member of the University Club. He was a member of the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club since 1948 and a founding member of the Coral Reef Yacht Club. He enjoyed sailing as well as travel. Paul Barns Jr. was the son of Victoria Coleman Barns and Paul D. Barns Sr., a 19 year Dade County Circuit Judge and a Justice of the Florida Supreme Court. He was preceded in death by his wife, Katheline Hall Barns. Paul is survived by son, Paul Dennis Barns and stepson, James York, (both of Miami) and his sister, Mary Barns Pruitt (Mrs. Henry Pruitt) of Stuart, FL. A reception to celebrate his life will be held at the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club to be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army of Miami Dade.



