DOTSON, PAUL Paul C. Dotson, Jr, 84, passed away on Saturday, August 17th after a long fight with cancer. Paul was the second oldest in a family of seven children that moved into Miami Springs in 1941. He attended Miami Springs Elementary School. Later he attended Miami Senior High School and was on the track team. After graduation from high school, he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Nationalist China in Army Intelligence. After Completing his Army obligation, Paul started his college education at the University of Florida where he obtained his degree in management. Working with REA Express in a management position, he earned his way to a Regional Manager position and was later promoted to Regional Vice President. Later in life, he joined his younger brother to form and open The Dotson Group, a tax and accounting business in Miami Springs. At the same time, Paul ran for an elected office, and was elected twice to Miami Springs City Council. He loved his hometown. The repose will take place on Friday, August 23rd at 7:00-9:00 pm at Memorial Plan San Jose Funeral Home, 250 East 4th Ave, Hialeah. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 24th at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 4020 Curtiss Parkway, Virginia Gardens. Paul is survived by his sisters, Carole Ann Borum of Miami Springs and Mary Alice Golsen of Tampa, his brother James (Cheryl) Dotson of Tallahassee, and eighteen nieces and nephews who he adored and loved and who loved their Uncle Sonny.

