Paul Joseph Burns
Paul Joseph Burns of Jacksonville, Florida died on October 23rd, at 91. Paul was born in 1929 in Watertown, New York, to Justin Burns and Imelda Strife, growing up with two brothers, two sisters, and surrounded by plenty of cousins, aunts and uncles. His family moved shortly thereafter to Rochester, N.Y. where he stayed through high school. He is survived by his three children: Thomas Burns of Chanhassen, MN; Stephen Burns of Sacramento, CA; and Katharine Burns of St. Augustine, FL, who remained his closest friend and supporter ever since Paul's wife Ann died 25 years ago. He also leaves behind seven loving grandchildren: Elizabeth, Kevin, David, Nico, Cameron, Grace and Lizzie Burns. Paul was preceded in death by his wife Ann and his grandson, Connor. He is survived by his sister Patricia Bacon of Rochester, N.Y. Per his wishes there will not be a public service. He will rest next to his wife Ann in Miami, and his children also plan to carry some of his ashes to County Sligo, Ireland sometime in 2021, assuming the world returns to normal, and scatter them in the country that meant so much to him. Contributions in his memory can be made to the American Cancer Society of Florida:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
