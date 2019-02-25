Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Thomas Layman. View Sign

LAYMAN, PAUL THOMAS Age 72, died on February 22 after a courageous battle with bone cancer. The son of Mary and Paul Layman, he was born and grew up in Ashtabula, Ohio. He graduated from St. John High School in 1964 and from the University of Dayton in 1968. He also served as an Air Defense Officer in the United States Army. In 1973 he received a Masters Degree in Social Work from Barry University. Before his retirement, his last employment was with Dade Family Counseling. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his sister Faye Egan of Wilmington, NC, his daughter and son-in-law, Lara and Mark Musial, and grandchildren, Sabrina and Derek Musial, all of Ft. Lauderdale. He will be missed by all his family and friends. A celebration of life may be planned at a later date. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at the Miami VA Health Care System, as well as at Catholic Hospice and AAA Home Health Care.

LAYMAN, PAUL THOMAS Age 72, died on February 22 after a courageous battle with bone cancer. The son of Mary and Paul Layman, he was born and grew up in Ashtabula, Ohio. He graduated from St. John High School in 1964 and from the University of Dayton in 1968. He also served as an Air Defense Officer in the United States Army. In 1973 he received a Masters Degree in Social Work from Barry University. Before his retirement, his last employment was with Dade Family Counseling. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his sister Faye Egan of Wilmington, NC, his daughter and son-in-law, Lara and Mark Musial, and grandchildren, Sabrina and Derek Musial, all of Ft. Lauderdale. He will be missed by all his family and friends. A celebration of life may be planned at a later date. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at the Miami VA Health Care System, as well as at Catholic Hospice and AAA Home Health Care. Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close