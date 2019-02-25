LAYMAN, PAUL THOMAS Age 72, died on February 22 after a courageous battle with bone cancer. The son of Mary and Paul Layman, he was born and grew up in Ashtabula, Ohio. He graduated from St. John High School in 1964 and from the University of Dayton in 1968. He also served as an Air Defense Officer in the United States Army. In 1973 he received a Masters Degree in Social Work from Barry University. Before his retirement, his last employment was with Dade Family Counseling. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his sister Faye Egan of Wilmington, NC, his daughter and son-in-law, Lara and Mark Musial, and grandchildren, Sabrina and Derek Musial, all of Ft. Lauderdale. He will be missed by all his family and friends. A celebration of life may be planned at a later date. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at the Miami VA Health Care System, as well as at Catholic Hospice and AAA Home Health Care.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 25, 2019