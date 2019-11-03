Paula Berliner

Service Information
Levitt Weinstein Eternal Light Funeral Service Center
18840 W. Dixie Hwy
North Miami Beach, FL
33180
(305)-932-2700
Obituary
BERLINER, PAULA Of Aventura, FL passed away November 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Warren; loving mother of Lori Berliner Dobrin (Joel), Howard Berliner and Marc Berliner; dear sister of Deborah Reiss and Richard Reiss; cherished nana of Jenna and Rachel Dobrin. Contributions may be made to the Berliner Family Fund Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, Brookline, MA 02445-7226. (617) 632-2218. Chapel service 12 noon Monday, November 4, 2019 at Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert Memorial Chapel, 18840 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami Beach, FL 33180 305-932-2700.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 3, 2019
