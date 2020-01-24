Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula Palm. View Sign Service Information Blanchard Funeral Chapel 666 Plymouth Street Whitman , MA 02382 (781)-447-0170 Send Flowers Obituary

Paula Palm, 65 passed away suddenly of a heart attack on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Paula was in Massachusetts to oversee the burial of her late husband, David who had passed away on December 31. Paula was an accomplished businesswoman, who for many years was a purchasing manager in the garment industry in Massachusetts. She was a graduate of Brockton High School in Brockton, Massachusetts and graduated from Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts with a Bachelor of Science in Business. She was an original member of Palmetto Bay’s Community Council which preceded the incorporation of the Village of Palmetto Bay. She was an active member of the Palmetto Bay Steering Committee which worked to incorporate the Village for seven years, culminating in its incorporation in 2002. Paula remained active in local politics, helping many candidates with their political races. Funeral services will be held and Paula will be buried beside her husband David, in the Massachusetts National Cemetery. Donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) may be made in her memory. For full obituary and online condolences please visit

