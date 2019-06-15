UNGER, PAULINE 82, of Miami, passed away peacefully on Thurs., Jun. 13, 2019. A Brooklyn native and 64 yr. resident of Miami, she is predeceased by her loving husband Martin, and is survived by devoted children Benay Valery, Raimee Shay (Scott), and Adam Shawn (Jo-Ellen); grandsons Jacob and Micah; brothers Jerome and Herbert Steinberger; and many loving cousins and extended family members. Services and internment will be held Sun. Jun. 16 at Lakeside Memorial Park, Miami.
Published in the Miami Herald on June 15, 2019