ACHSEN, Pearl Arbeit Pearl Claire Arbeit Achsen was born in Manhattan on June 11, 1917, to Lena and Morris Arbeit, late of Austria-Hungary. "Pearlie" or "Mama Choo Choo," as she was known affectionately, passed away July 9th at Miami Jewish Health, after having made her home in Hallandale, FL, since 1975. Raised in Washington Heights and The Bronx, she was graduated from the then-prestigious, all-girls Walton High School. Of her six brothers and sisters, Pearl proudly was the sole sibling to receive a high school diploma. And given the present pandemic, she incredibly skated through the Spanish flu epidemic as a toddler and was left unscathed as a super-centenarian by Covid-19. Genetically blessed with length of years, she lived three years past her centennial year by sheer force of will, abiding stubbornness, a day-to-day philosophy of "playing it by ear," and a life-saving sense of humor, even in the face of cascading debilitation. A buxom beauty, Pearl was a semi-finalist in the 1934 contest for Miss New York State. The night before Pearl Harbor was bombed, she was married to the dashingly handsome David Achsen, who later co-owned a subsidiary of General Tire and Rubber Company. A home-front "war widow," while her husband worked in the Brooklyn Navy Yards, Pearl was indeed widowed early when Dave died in 1972, a belated WW II casualty due to his unprotected exposure to the carcinogen asbestos, which resulted in his fatal Mesothelioma. A fierce and life-long Democrat, Pearl was passionate about: championing the underdog; supporting research in the 1950s and '60s for Cerebral Palsy, Parkinson's Disease and mental retardation; her AAD medical degree (Almost A Doctor); food (a great baker like her Austrian mother); the racetrack (Pearlie always loved the ponies); TV (Animal Planet and Jeopardy); and, always, always, she took pride in being a native New Yorker. In addition to her three children, Norma Orovitz (Michael) and Bonnie Hoffman, both of Greater Miami, and Andrew Achsen (Glauco Araujo) of Manhattan, Pearl is survived by grandchildren Judith Herzfeld (Oliver), Lisa Levy (Alan), Robin Orovitz, Dr. Jon Krumerman (Caren) and Davian Hoffman; great-grandchildren Hillel (Dana), Lena, Joshua (Ariella) and Margalit Herzfeld, Brynna Pyott, Riley Orovitz, Mia and Jenna Krumerman; great-great granddaughter Chaya Mushka Herzfeld. Sons-in-law Drs. Joel Krumerman and William Hoffman and a much-loved and devoted nephew Howard Stein predeceased her. The family salutes with heartfelt gratitude her devoted nurses: Maisie Owen, Monique Adelekan and Helena Humber, each of. whom made possible her stay-at-home wish for so many years. A private graveside farewell gathering is set for Sunday, July 12th, at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Flushing, NY. Donations in Pearl Achsen's treasured memory may be made to Temple Israel of Greater Miami, Seasons Hospice at Miami Jewish Health, or the Humane Society. And, bake something sweet and think of her! -30-



