LAZARUS, PEARL JUNE, daughter of the late Rose and Irving Willis, passed away June 20, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in the Bronx, before the family moved to Miami Beach, FL in 1946. She graduated from Miami Beach High School in 1948. While on vacation in New York in the summer of 1956 she met the love of her life, Wally. It was bashert. He was with a friend driving from Brooklyn to upstate New York to see a Pete Seeger concert when their car broke down in Peekskill, NY near a hotel where Pearl was staying. The car could not be repaired until the next day so they decided to spend the night at the hotel. While the friend was at the front desk checking in Wally went to the hotel bar to get a beer when he saw Pearl who had just walked in from horseback riding with her beautiful red hair wearing riding gear. It was love at first sight. They married five months later and moved to the Westchester area of Miami. Throughout her life, she was very active in local and national politics working on numerous campaigns. As a young woman, she was in the Young Democrats and Women's Democratic Club. While raising her family she helped found Temple Or Olom and was very involved in all aspects of its operation as well as serving as President of its Sisterhood. She went back to school in the early 1970s obtaining her Bachelor and Master's Degrees from the University of Miami. Her master's course work was in Urban Planning and she specialized in transportation issues. Metro-Dade County hired her as an Urban Planner and utilized her knowledge and expertise for 20+ years. She was instrumental in creating the STS transportation system for disabled persons. She loved the arts and culture enjoying ballet, theatre, and opera. In retirement, Pearl and Wally had numerous adventures together traveling the world. So in love and dedicated to each other for the 63 years they were married. She lived a full life. Pearl is survived by Wally and her children David M. Lazarus (Randi), Carol Freundlich (Freddie) and grandchildren, Ilana Olman (Doug) and Sarah Rachel Lazarus. A graveside ceremony will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21 at Mt. Nebo/Miami Memorial Gardens 5505 NW 3rd Street, Miami, FL 33126. In her memory, please make a donation to the .

