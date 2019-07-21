KOENIGSBERG, PEARL, of Miami, Florida formerly of Detroit and New York passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Loving mother of Richard (Janice) Koenigsberg, Ken (Linda) Koenigsberg and Linda (Brian McGuinness) Koenigsberg, cherished grandmother of Seth (Breanne), adored great-grandmother of Grace and Matthew. Pearl was amazing, she lived to 101 and worked as a legal secretary until she was 96. She worked as "Rosie the Riveter" during WWII in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. She was president of the Israelite Center Sisterhood for many years and was very active in that synagogue. She was loved by many and will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to any Jewish cause. Services were held.

