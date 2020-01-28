Rosenberg, Pearl Shapiro , beloved mother to Susan (Stu), Robert (Hope), Mark (Camilla), grandmother to Jonathan (Gina), Tali (Matt), Shira (Alex), Max and Mia, and great-grandmother to Carmela, Christopher, Danielle, Zoey, Zev and Noa passed away peacefully on January 27th, 2020. Born in Brooklyn on April 25, 1928, raised her family in Long Island and moved to Florida in 1978. Pearl was a highly respected Interior Designer until retiring at 80. She was a true renaissance woman, ahead of her time and very independent. She was loved by so many and gave love to everyone who touched her long wonderful life. Funeral Services on Wednesday, January 29th, 2pm at Beth David Memorial Gardens, 3201 N. 72nd Ave, Hollywood, FL 33024.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 28, 2020