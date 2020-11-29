Penny Valentine
July 24, 1921 - November 22, 2020
North Miami, Florida - Dorothy "Penny" Valentine • July 24, 1921-November 22, 2022
The Greater North Miami Chamber of Commerce illuminated in 'pink' to honor 'their' Penny this past week.
She and her husband, Bill, were trailblazers who forged a path that has shaped the City of North Miami into what it is today. After moving to North Miami in 1953, they became active within the City and the Greater North Miami Chamber of Commerce.
Penny is survived by her son Bill Valentine Jr., two grandsons — Jimmy and Richard, five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Penny's honor to The Greater North Miami Chamber of Commerce. Please visit www.northmiamichamber.org