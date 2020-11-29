1/1
Penny Valentine
1921 - 2020
Penny Valentine
July 24, 1921 - November 22, 2020
North Miami, Florida - Dorothy "Penny" Valentine • July 24, 1921-November 22, 2022
The Greater North Miami Chamber of Commerce illuminated in 'pink' to honor 'their' Penny this past week.
She and her husband, Bill, were trailblazers who forged a path that has shaped the City of North Miami into what it is today. After moving to North Miami in 1953, they became active within the City and the Greater North Miami Chamber of Commerce.
Penny is survived by her son Bill Valentine Jr., two grandsons — Jimmy and Richard, five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Penny's honor to The Greater North Miami Chamber of Commerce. Please visit www.northmiamichamber.org


Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caballero Rivero Southern Memorial Park
15000 West Dixie Highway
North Miami, FL 33181
3059473543
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 28, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Penny. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
