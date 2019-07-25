PERRICONE, PETER J. 6/16/1926 - 7/14/2019 Peter passed peacefully at the Miami VA hospital surrounded by his family. Owner of SER Motors Bird Rd Miami. Preceded in death by his wife of 57 yrs, Theresa & granddaughter, Erika Spaide. Survived by his only living sibling, Marie Kilstrom of TX. His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Batten Disease at bdsra.org or any Veteran in Peters memory.
Published in the Miami Herald on July 25, 2019