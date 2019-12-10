Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter James Moroney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Moroney, Peter James , 75, of Crystal River, FL, died unexpectedly on December 3, 2019. He is survived by his son Peter Kevin Moroney, daughter Patricia Meghan Moroney, and sisters Kathleen Moroney and Irene Moroney. He is preceded in death by his parents Peter and Kathleen Moroney. Pete loved teaching, playing the prankster and tinkering. He could fix anything. He was a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church and a Grannie's Restaurant regular. He loved music, boating, fishing and scalloping-activities he shared with his children P.K. and Meghan, who he loved deeply. He was a great father, mentor and friend to all-he touched and changed so many lives for the better. His sense of humor often made the newspaper. His nephew, Michael Pistorino, was his partner in crime. He did the best Donald Duck imitation which he used to make others laugh. He will be greatly missed by family and friends including his four nieces and nephews (Michael, Debbie, Jamie and Renie Pistorino), and his many great nieces and nephews.

Moroney, Peter James , 75, of Crystal River, FL, died unexpectedly on December 3, 2019. He is survived by his son Peter Kevin Moroney, daughter Patricia Meghan Moroney, and sisters Kathleen Moroney and Irene Moroney. He is preceded in death by his parents Peter and Kathleen Moroney. Pete loved teaching, playing the prankster and tinkering. He could fix anything. He was a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church and a Grannie's Restaurant regular. He loved music, boating, fishing and scalloping-activities he shared with his children P.K. and Meghan, who he loved deeply. He was a great father, mentor and friend to all-he touched and changed so many lives for the better. His sense of humor often made the newspaper. His nephew, Michael Pistorino, was his partner in crime. He did the best Donald Duck imitation which he used to make others laugh. He will be greatly missed by family and friends including his four nieces and nephews (Michael, Debbie, Jamie and Renie Pistorino), and his many great nieces and nephews. Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close