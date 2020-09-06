1/
Peter W. Pallot
PALLOT, PETER W. Died after a good life, at age 96, from effects of Covid-19, on September 4, 2020. He had many stories about his life and he savored the chance to tell one or two. He was a positive and grateful person. He was proud of his service as a flight engineer in the WWII Army Air Force. He loved planes and cars for how they were put together. He worked in sales and completed his career as a top salesman of magline hand trucks. After the death of his first wife, Joyce Anne, in 1988, he met a widow, Irene Black, at a Pallot Family Seder. They married on December 29, 1990 and shared a great marriage, 27 1/2 years, until Irene's death in July 2018. He was always a devoted husband. Peter was stepfather to Sherry Horwich, as well as Mitchell Horwich's uncle. He was called Uncle Peter by Jenine and Lenny Simon, Jackie and David Salazar, and the Simon girls. He was stepfather to Mark and Sheila Black, step grandfather to Jason and Amy Black and family, and Stacy and Craig Becher and family. He was the stepbrother to Sonya and Richard Horwich, and uncle to Francine Horwich and David Weinstein and family, and Ronald Horwich. He was called Mr. P by his excellent caregiver, Ms. Cheri. We all loved him. A private service will be held at Mt. Nebo Kendall on September 6th. Funeral Arrangements by Eden Funeral Services. Donations to Bet Shira Congregation or the Alper JCC.

Published in the Miami Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eden Funeral Services Llc
7003 N Waterway Dr Ste 203
Miami, FL 33155
(305) 257-8110
