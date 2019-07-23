WAGNER, PETER The Mount Sinai Medical Center family pays tribute to Peter Wagner, a dedicated and long-time supporter of our hospital. Mr. Wagner was a member of the Founders of Mount Sinai, our Foundation's most time-honored fundraising organization. All of us at Mount Sinai extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Wagner's family and his friends. He leaves a legacy of helping others through his kindness and generosity, and he will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
Published in the Miami Herald on July 23, 2019