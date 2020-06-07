CONSOLO, Philip J. It is with a blessed heart we announce the peaceful passing of Philip J. Consolo, 79, on May 26, at his home in Miami Lakes, FL, surrounded by loved ones. By his side throughout his two-year battle with cancer, his loving wife Petra of 34yrs. The most devoted and loving husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. A soft- spoken man of integrity and honesty. Born in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, his parents from Barbados (Edith) and Italy, (Joseph). He grew up in NY with his brothers Will & Tom and graduated Power Memorial High School in 1959. In 1963, he joined the Air Force Reserves and activated to full time status in 1968, due to the capture of the US Navy ship, Pueblo, near Korea; honorably discharged the same year. He served at Stewart Air Force Base in Newburgh, New York. A long career began in the he wine & spirits industry with Schenley Industries in NY City. In 1970, took a position with Southern Wine & Spirits, moving to Miami, FL. His career at Southern spanned 47 years, until his retirement in 2017. A company executive, the majority of years spent with Shaw Ross Int'l Importers; the import division at Southern. Always an active member within the Episcopal Church, Phil and Petra attended St. Philip's, in Coral Gables. He was involved in various positions within the church and within the Outreach Community. Phil and Petra traveled throughout the world. Trips with lifelong friends were annual events, as were vacationing with the grandchildren in a cabin in the North Carolina mountains. A true NY Yankee fan, also enjoying Heat and Marlins games with family and friends. An avid reader and never missing a NY Times or Miami Herald crossword puzzle. Survived by the love of his life, his wife Petra; son Joe and daughter-in- law Pilar of Miami; daughter Karen and son-in-law Bryan of Tampa; stepson Damon Rohner of Tampa. His five grandchildren, a source of pride and love: Joseph & Christopher Consolo, Dylan & Jenna Kilkelly and Jackson Rohner; the two most loyal and loving pets, Maya (Golden Retriever #3) and Bear (favorite kitty). Rest in peace beloved husband. You will be forever in our hearts. Due to COVID-19, a Memorial Service will be held at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, Coral Gables, at a future date. Donations may be made in Philip's name to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami.



