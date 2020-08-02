1/1
Phillip Lloyd Coleman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Coleman, Phillip Lloyd, age 87, of Miami, Florida passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Phillip was born March 9, 1933 in New York to Jean Isaacs and Maxwell L. Coleman; and moved to Miami as a baby, in 1936. Phillip is survived by son, H. Charles Coleman and daughter, Dr. Susie Coleman; grandchildren Jacob, Eli, and Nina Couture; cousins; and many close friends including Kay Wilson and former wife Barbara Gaynor. Phillip was predeceased by his son John Coleman, and his parents. Phillip had the greatest sense of humor, and the unique ability to find a comical side to every situation. He cultivated deep friendships with a wide variety of people. Some of Phillip's other passions included extensive world traveling, growing orchids, cooking, Corvettes, and collecting coins and pocket watches. He was an avid football fan, and an original season ticket holder for the Miami Dolphins tailgating since 1966. He was a graduate of University of Miami, and a loyal Canes fan. Phillip was the owner of Palms Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home in Naranja, Florida and Lincoln Memorial Park in South Dade, Florida. He served his community at both the local and state levels as President of the Florida Cemetery Association; President and founder of the Kiwanis Club of Kendall; Board Member of Pinewood Historical Cemetery; acting Board President of his residential community; and a generous patron of the New World Symphony. Most of all, Phillip will be remembered for his unparalleled generosity, dapper style, kindness, willingness to help without much fanfare, and his resounding dedication to his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday (August 4th) 2p.m. at Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn 27100 Old Dixie Hwy. Naranja, FL 33032. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/naranja-fl/phillip-coleman-9290230

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved