Coleman, Phillip Lloyd, age 87, of Miami, Florida passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Phillip was born March 9, 1933 in New York to Jean Isaacs and Maxwell L. Coleman; and moved to Miami as a baby, in 1936. Phillip is survived by son, H. Charles Coleman and daughter, Dr. Susie Coleman; grandchildren Jacob, Eli, and Nina Couture; cousins; and many close friends including Kay Wilson and former wife Barbara Gaynor. Phillip was predeceased by his son John Coleman, and his parents. Phillip had the greatest sense of humor, and the unique ability to find a comical side to every situation. He cultivated deep friendships with a wide variety of people. Some of Phillip's other passions included extensive world traveling, growing orchids, cooking, Corvettes, and collecting coins and pocket watches. He was an avid football fan, and an original season ticket holder for the Miami Dolphins tailgating since 1966. He was a graduate of University of Miami, and a loyal Canes fan. Phillip was the owner of Palms Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home in Naranja, Florida and Lincoln Memorial Park in South Dade, Florida. He served his community at both the local and state levels as President of the Florida Cemetery Association; President and founder of the Kiwanis Club of Kendall; Board Member of Pinewood Historical Cemetery; acting Board President of his residential community; and a generous patron of the New World Symphony. Most of all, Phillip will be remembered for his unparalleled generosity, dapper style, kindness, willingness to help without much fanfare, and his resounding dedication to his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday (August 4th) 2p.m. at Caballero Rivero Palms Woodlawn 27100 Old Dixie Hwy. Naranja, FL 33032. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/naranja-fl/phillip-coleman-9290230