Phyllis Fenno
October 28, 2020
Palmetto Bay, Florida - 86, longtime resident of Palmetto Bay, passed away on October 28, 2020. She was a homemaker who cared deeply for her pet dogs and cats. She is survived by her husband, Harold, to whom she was married for 67 years. Phyllis is also survived by her children, Lynda Maguire, Bill Fenno and Laurie Yandek and four grandchildren, Michael, Kelly, Christy and Chris. As a result of the pandemic situation, there are no services planned at this time. Any donations in Phyllis' name are requested to the American Cancer Society
.