Krug, Phyllis H. Phyllis Helen Krug, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on August 26th surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Simon Krug, she was the nurturing and loving mother of Jennifer Roth, Randy (Judy Curcio) Krug and Steven (Lori Darling) Krug. She was the fiercely proud and devoted grandmother of Alex Krug, Ashley Krug, Brittany Roth, Cassie Krug (Kelvin) Depena, Lindsey Krug, Tyler Krug, and Zachary (Sarah Corapi) Roth. She was the dutiful daughter of George and Rose Abrams and sister to Iris (Neil) Nota. She will also be greatly missed by her caregiver Ana Oliva and her faithful dog Princess. Throughout her life, Phyllis was a steadfast advocate and resolute champion for those in need, particularly children. Phyllis served for many years as a Guardian ad Litem on behalf of foster children and other at-risk children within the Dade County Court system. Recognizing the enormous challenges faced by these children and their unique needs, along with her husband Simon in 1995, she founded Neat Stuff, a non-profit agency that provided new clothing, school uniforms and other essential items for abused, neglected, homeless and other children in distress. While she possessed no formal training, Phyllis became a productive and successful grant writer securing private and public sector funding and clothing donations for Neat Stuff. Prior to her retirement from the Neat Stuff Board of Directors, the program grew to serve the needs of thousands of children and families in two locations in greater Miami. Phyllis' extraordinary service as a volunteer and child advocate was recognized in awards given by numerous organizations including: Miami Cares for Kids, Voices for Children, The Children's Trust, Miami Bridge, United Way, the Supreme Court of Florida, and the Florida Guardian ad Litem program. Funeral services will be private and limited to immediate family. In lieu of flowers or food, and in consideration of Phyllis' lifelong interests, the family requests that donations be made to any of the following charitable organizations: ASPCA, Habitat for Humanity, or Planned Parenthood.



