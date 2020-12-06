1/1
Phyllis Richards
1932 - 2020
Phyllis Richards
February 16, 1932 - October 16, 2020
Atascadero , California - Phyllis Richards
Born in Brooklyn in 1932 Phyllis lived a full and rich life in New York, moved to Miami in the 1960's to marry the love of her life, Miami Beach Police Detective David Richards. She began her Miami working career as a AAA World Wide Travel Consultant in South Miami and was also the Executive Assistant to the Director at both the Cricket Club and Fisher Island. Upon retirement, the family relocated to the Central Coast of California, where Phyllis immersed herself in her true passions of dance, music, writing and hosting numerous gatherings of like-minded artists and friends. Sadly, Phyllis (Pat to her friends) passed away suddenly and peacefully at home on October 16th. She was pre-deceased by her son Steven, step-daughters Stephanie and Kathleen and by her beloved husband Dave. She is survived by her step-son Terry and adored daughter-in law Irene Richards of Miami. If you had the chance to be a part her life, you were truly enriched by the experience and will fondly remember her for her free spirit and as a true force of nature.


Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
