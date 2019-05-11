GUTIERREZ SOLANA, PILAR, passed away peacefully at her home in Miami, Florida on March 26, 2019. Though she will be greatly missed, we take solace in the knowledge that she is now reunited with her loved ones. Pilar was born on July 29, 1949, in Havana, Cuba. She is the daughter of Dr. Juan G. Solana and Ofelia M. Menendez. In 1961, at the young age of 11, Pilar came to the United States to flee the oppression of communist Cuba. Pilar embraced the opportunities her new country offered and became a United States citizen. Pilar lived her life with great passion, boundless love, and an unyielding dedication to her family and friends. Possessed of a keen mind, a heart of gold, and sharp intellect, Pilar never failed to remember a birthday or doctor's appointment for herself or a family member. Pilar was affectionate and was always available to speak to her family and friends at any time of day or night. She will be dearly missed. Pilar is survived by her two sisters, Ophelia Sanchez, and Pura Dischler; two nieces and four nephews; six great-nephews and five great-nieces.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 11, 2019