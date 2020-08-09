Chad Pollock

Pollock, Chad , 49, passed away early Sunday, August 2, 2020 in a surfing accident at Newport Beach CA. Born in Miami and raised in Westchester and South Beach areas, he attended Coral Park High. In 2000, he relocated to California to pursue his love of surfing. He worked as a carpenter at Disneyland CA. He is survived by loving son Luke, parents, Judith and Frank Pollock and devoted siblings Lacey, and Logan Pollock. In addition to his son and parents, he is survived by close friends and blended families, Julie Shanton and Gaby Villalba. Although he lived many miles away, family and friends were always his priority. He will be eternally loved and missed by all. Although we are heartbroken it is comforting to know he passed doing what he loved, surfing.



