FISCHER, POLLY, arts lover, writer, public radio programmer, and raconteuse, died peacefully in Philadelphia on February 2, 2020, age 95. Adoring wife of 69 years of Martin Fischer. Also survived by son Edward "Skip" Fischer (Dawn Pratson), daughter Jane Broderson (William Fletcher), five grandsons, one great-granddaughter, and brother Jerry Albert (Bobbie). Polly and Martin lived in Philadelphia; Key Biscayne, Fla.; and Long Beach Island, NJ. Contributions in Polly's memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of Philadelphia or the donor's choice. www.levinefuneral.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 4, 2020