POLLY FISCHER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for POLLY FISCHER.
Obituary
Send Flowers

FISCHER, POLLY, arts lover, writer, public radio programmer, and raconteuse, died peacefully in Philadelphia on February 2, 2020, age 95. Adoring wife of 69 years of Martin Fischer. Also survived by son Edward "Skip" Fischer (Dawn Pratson), daughter Jane Broderson (William Fletcher), five grandsons, one great-granddaughter, and brother Jerry Albert (Bobbie). Polly and Martin lived in Philadelphia; Key Biscayne, Fla.; and Long Beach Island, NJ. Contributions in Polly's memory may be made to the Jewish Federation of Philadelphia or the donor's choice. www.levinefuneral.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.