Porter, Philip Charles , age 95, died peacefully at home on September 15, 2020. He was born in Utica, NY on July 5, 1925 to Philip and Irene Porter. Philip, his parents, and older sister Rosie moved to Miami, FL in 1927 and their family soon expanded to include his younger siblings Raymond, Johnny, Helen, and Josephine. After graduating from Gesu Catholic High School in 1943, Philip joined the Navy and proudly served in World War II aboard the U.S.S. Cumberland Sound as an aviation machinist. He was present in Tokyo Harbor at the time of Japanese surrender and returned to Miami after the end of the war. Following his military service, he enrolled in classes at the University of Miami and earned his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. An avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, camping, diving and similar activities, Philip began raising crickets in the 1950's for use in fishing, earning him the lifelong nickname of "Mr. Cricket." Soon thereafter he founded Mr. Cricket Construction and worked as a contractor in South Florida for several decades. Mr. Cricket loved people and was a vibrant, active member of his community. He was a decades-long member of St. Brendan's Catholic Church, passionate Everglades and wildlife advocate, and helped rebuild houses in Miami after Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Philip married Boske Marie Raby in 1957 and raised Cindy, Philip, Craig, and Gary. He was well-known as a family man who was active in the local Boy Scouts troop and involved his children in the family business. He is predeceased by his daughter Cindy but will be lovingly remembered by his 3 sons, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. He was a kind, generous and inquisitive man who touched the lives of many who knew him as Mr. Porter, Philip, Cricket, Uncle Buddy, Grandpa, Great Grandpa and Dad. Condolences to the family can be conveyed through the Van Orsdel Funeral Chapel at https://www.vanorsdel.com/obituaries/Philip-Porter-2
