Porto Rebeca
Porto, Dr. Rebeca, 64, died on April 29, 2020, due to complications from GIST. Born Jan 6, 1956, in Havana, Cuba, she came to Miami in 1962, fleeing Communism. She graduated high school from Immaculata-LaSalle; earned her BS, BA, and MD from the University of Miami; and did her Pathology Residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital. She was Medical Director of Laboratory Services at Jackson South Community Hospital from 1996 to 2017.She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Selem; her mother, Yolanda Porto; and her grandchildren, Maximilian and Victoria Garcia-Sanchez. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, pathologist, atheist, environmentalist, humanitarian, and animal lover.

Published in the Miami Herald on May 3, 2020.
