Nancy Powell Segal On Friday February 14th, with family by her side, Nancy Powell Segal lost her battle with cancer at the age of 71. Born in Fort Meade, Maryland to Marjorie Louise Huffman and Benjamin Franklin Caston, Nancy was a free spirit. Shepossesed a kindness, generosity and open-mindedness that lifted up those around her; shecared deeply about politics and social justice; and she left a legacy of enduring friendships. But family was the true light of Nancy's life. She was best friend to Elliott, her husband of 41 years. She was adored by and incredibly proud of her two children, Jennifer and Scott, and their respective spouses, Jeff and Kate. And she cherished her new role as Grandma to baby Lachlan. Nancy loved easily, laughed every day, and was graceful to the end. She will be so missed.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 23, 2020