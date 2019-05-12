MCNEIL, PRINCESS PEARLLESTER Born in Jamaica September 20, 1933 Passed into Eternal Life April 29, 2019 Migrating to Miami in 1977, she was active in her community. She leaves behind loving daughter, Lorna Fyffe, grandchildren Dania and Charles Fyffe, great grandchildren Charlie, Caleb and Camila Fyffe, sisters Norma and Valerie, brothers, Henry, Arthur and Dennis and many nieces and nephews. Visitation and Resurrection Mass will be held on Thursday, May 16th at 11 am at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church 12125 SW 107 Avenue Miami, FL 33176
Published in the Miami Herald on May 12, 2019