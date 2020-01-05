Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PRISCILLA VARKAS (Persy) PEPPAS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PEPPAS, PRISCILLA (Persy) VARKAS (90), long time resident of Miami, passed away on January 1st, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She is predeceased by her parents, George and Irene Varkas, sister, Mary Lymneos (Klis) and brother George "Tarkey" (Aurelia). Born on March 29, 1929 in Boston, Massachusetts, Persy grew up surrounded by loving, large, Greek family that included many aunts, uncles and cousins. She met Nicholas Peppas the love of her life in Boston and they married in 1950. They moved to Miami, Florida in 1953 where they put down roots and raised their three children. Persy was a member of her church choir and actively involved in The Daughter's of Penelope, serving as president for two years. She and her husband were founding members of St. Athanasius Greek Orthodox Church and she tirelessly worked for many years for the Around the World Fair. She loved to sing and joined Sweet Adelines, where she delighted in their conventions, competitions and warm friendships. She also enjoyed playing bridge, traveling and meeting new people. But most of all, Persy loved her family. She was a sweet and gentle presence, always avoiding the limelight but ready to help or cook for a crowd or drop everything to sing and dance. Now that sweet, sweet, gentle light has gone out for all of us. May she rest in God's perfect love among those who have gone before her. Persy is survived by her three children, Phellicia Perez, Kirk Peppas (Julieta), Stephanie Devine (Kevin); her three grandchildren Christopher (Vicky), Nicholas and Gregory (Megan); her seven great-grandchildren Alex, Aaron, Jackson, Waylon, Ryan, Kaylei and Sofia; her sister Electra Spillis (Peter) and numerous nieces, nephews, family and dear friends. Visitation and funeral service will be held on January 6, 2020 at Stanfill Funeral Home, 10545 S. Dixie Hwy, Miami, and beginning at 10:30 AM. Reverend Aristidis Arizi of St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church will be officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to a in her name.

